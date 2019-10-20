The commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces confirmed the withdrawal of his troops from the border town of Ras al-Ain but said that Turkey has not abided by a US-brokered ceasefire.



“We withdrew all our troops from Ras al-Ain. As you know, yesterday we took a number of our wounded comrades out of the city and today all our troops have withdrawn with the rest of the injured,” General Mazlum Kobani Abdi said in an interview with Al Arabiya.



“In this way, we have committed to the agreement of the withdrawal of our troops from some of the areas specified in the deal, while pullout from other areas is still ongoing. But we want to say that the Turkish state, for its part, has not abided by the ceasefire agreement and continues to launch attacks,” Abdi added.



Ras al-Ain is one of two towns on the Turkish-Syrian border that have been the main targets of Turkey's offensive to push back Kurdish fighters and create a more than 30 km deep "safe zone" inside Syria.



During his interview with Al Arabiya, the commander denied reports of an agreement between the SDF and the Syrian government.



“So far there is no agreement between us and the Syrian regime. There are meetings between us which are ongoing, and we agreed on a joint plan to confront the Turkish occupation,” he said.

Last Update: Sunday, 20 October 2019 KSA 22:08 - GMT 19:08