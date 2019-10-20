Turkey and Russia will discuss the removal of the Syrian Kurdish YPG forces from the northern Syrian towns of Manbij and Kobani during talks in Sochi next week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.SHOW MORE
