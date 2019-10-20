Some American troops will remain at the strategic al-Tanf airbase in the province of Homs while the rest of US forces begin pulling out of key areas in northeast Syria, according to coalition sources who spoke to Al Arabiya.



The sources said that the complete withdrawal of US troops from the rest of Syria will take several days to complete.



“Once out of Syria, the forces will eventually be repositioned throughout the region,” one source said.



Ankara and Washington agreed on Thursday to a five-day truce in northeastern Syria to allow the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia to withdraw from a "safe zone" that Turkey aims to establish. Erdogan has said the offensive will resume if the withdrawal is not complete within the five days.



Meanwhile, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces withdrew fully from the Turkish-besieged border town of Ras al-Ain in northern Syria on Sunday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said.

Last Update: Sunday, 20 October 2019 KSA 19:53 - GMT 16:53