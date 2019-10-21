Men on motorbikes waving Hezbollah and Amal flags have descended on central Beirut, where the Lebanese army is stopping them from reaching the anti-government protesters.
Al Arabiya English’s correspondent reports around 100-200 men on motorbikes waving Hezbollah and Amal flags arrived at Bechara al-Khoury at around 21:00 p.m. Lebanese time on Monday night.
The Lebanese army has reportedly stopped the men from reaching the protesters in Martyr’s Square and downtown Beirut. People are only being allowed to travel by foot.
One man reportedly had his Hezbollah flag confiscated by soldiers. The protests have informally banned any party political flags and instead flown the Lebanese national flag.
SHOW MORE
Video shows Lebanese soldiers stopping Hezbollah and Amal supporters from approaching protesters near the entrance of downtown Beirut on the road leading to Martyrs’ Square.https://t.co/hllHaq1CbM pic.twitter.com/Ysfal5msVf— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) October 21, 2019
How are we doing?