A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck in southern Iran on Monday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.
The earthquake was focused near the town of Kukherd in the southern province of Hormozgan, according to Fars.
The report did not provide any information about possible casualties or material damage from the earthquake.
