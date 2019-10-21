US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday that keeping some US troops in parts of northeastern Syria near oilfields with Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to ensure that the oil did not fall into the hands of ISIS or others was one of the options that was being discussed.SHOW MORE
هذا الموقع يستخدم ملف تعريف الارتباط Cookie "ملفات الكوكي":
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
This website uses "cookies":
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?