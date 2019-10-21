The question of protecting prison facilities holding ISIS extremists needs to be urgently resolved, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday, according to the RIA news agency.

Shoigu said that 12 prisons with foreign extremists remained unprotected because of the Turkish military operation in northeast Syria, according to Russia’s Sputnik news agency.

“As a result of the actions of the Turkish army in Syria, eight refugee camps and 12 prisons for foreign militants remained unprotected,” said Shoigu during a visit to China, adding that this could lead to a surge in the migration of extremists to their native countries.

Shoigu said Russia hopes its coordination with the United States and Turkey in Syria will help security and stability in the region.

