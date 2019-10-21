Russia has no plans to host a Syria-Turkey security meeting amid existing tensions over Turkey’s offensive north of the neighboring country, Sputnik cited Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Monday.

“A representative of the presidential administration has already commented on planned contacts between Syrian and Turkish representatives in Sochi. We do not plan such contacts," Russia’s Sputnik news agency cited Lavrov as saying at a press conference.

Lavrov said that all Kurds present in Syria should be covered by the Syrian legal system and constitution.

“All the Kurdish structures on the Syrian territory should be solidly covered by the Syrian legislation, the Syrian constitution, so that there are no illegal armed groups on the territory of [Syria],” said Lavrov, adding that then there will be no threat to the security of Turkey or other nations coming from Syria.

