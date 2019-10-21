US troops have crossed into Iraq from Syria through the Sahela border crossing in the northern province of Dohuk, Reuters witnesses said on Monday.
Reuters video images showed armored vehicles carrying troops into Iraq, part of the US withdrawal from Syria. A Reuters cameraman saw more than 100 vehicles crossing.
An Iraqi Kurdish security source also told Reuters that US troops had crossed into the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq.
