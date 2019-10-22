The European Council condemns Turkish unilateral military action in northeast Syria, the president of the council, Donald Tusk, said on Tuesday.

"No one is fooled by the so-called ceasefire. Taking it to end its (Turkey's) military action permanently, withdraw its forces and respect international humanitarian law. Any other cause means unacceptable human suffering, a victory for Daesh, and serious threats to European security," Tusk said.

Last Update: Tuesday, 22 October 2019 KSA 10:39 - GMT 07:39