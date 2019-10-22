Civilian deaths during the Iraqi demonstrations in early October were caused by excessive force, according to the government's report into the protests released on Tuesday.

The final official death toll in Iraq’s protests is 107 civilians and four security personnel, concluded the report. At least 3,400 others were injured, according to an Iraqi TV channel.

The official report said that riot police not enforcing the curfew led to violence. The report recommended that the operations commander for Baghdad be relieved of his post.

The head of the Higher Ministerial Committee mandated to investigate the protests previously told the Iraqi News Agency the report would be released Tuesday and would include their recommendations. The committee is headed by Planning Minister Nuri Sabah al-Dulaimi.

Last Friday, Al-Dulaimi announced that investigations in the provinces which witnessed demonstrations between October 1-8 were complete, stressing the importance of delivering the findings to the prime minister.

Al-Dulaimi had also pointed to the important findings from the investigative subcommittees while listening to the testimonies of the people affected and their families.

Last Update: Tuesday, 22 October 2019 KSA 13:40 - GMT 10:40