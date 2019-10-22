Iran’s armed forces “do not have their eyes on the land and resources of the neighbors, but will stand up against any aggression,” claimed the chief of staff of Iran's armed forces Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri on Tuesday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Tensions have increased in recent months as a result of a series of attacks on oil infrastructure and tankers, including the September 14 attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities which have been widely blamed on Iran.

While the Iranian-backed Houthi militia claimed responsibility for the attacks, the US, Saudi Arabia, Britain, France and Germany publicly blamed Iran for the attacks. Iran denies any involvement.

Earlier this month, Bagheri had said that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) provides the Houthi militia with “advisory and intellectual assistance.”

Arab Coalition forces have provided evidence of Iran’s weapon smuggling to Yemen. Speaking at a press conference on May 31, 2019, the Arab Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki presented evidence that Iran is supplying missiles, drones, and explosive-laden ships to the Houthi militia.

“The enemy should know that if an attack is carried out against Iran … they will face heavy casualties, destruction of equipment and humiliation,” said Bagheri.

“The enemies are terrified of us,” he said, adding that the costs of an attack against Iran will be far greater than its benefits.

Iran has not been attacked “due to its deterrence power,” claimed Bagheri.

