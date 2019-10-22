Syrian Kurd fighters told the United States on Tuesday they have fully withdrawn from a safe zone under an agreement with Turkey ahead of a deadline, a US official said.

Syrian Democratic Forces chief Mazlum Abdi told US Vice President Mike Pence in a letter that they have pulled “all YPG forces” from the zone, the official said on condition of anonymity.

This comes hours before the 1900 GMT deadline for formerly US-allied Kurdish fighters to pull out.

A US senior administration official said that Washington is reviewing all options in terms of US troop deployment in northeastern Syria.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday it was too early to know if an accord to end Turkey’s assault in Syria would succeed, ahead of a deadline for Kurdish fighters to leave border areas.

“Some progress has certainly been made,” Pompeo said at the Heritage Foundation in Washington.

Last Update: Tuesday, 22 October 2019 KSA 19:10 - GMT 16:10