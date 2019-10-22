Foreign governments backed the Lebanese government’s reform targets on Tuesday, Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s office cited the country’s UN coordinator Jan Kubis as saying.

Hariri met ambassadors including from the United States, Russia, China, the European Union and the Arab league, his

office said.

They urged Lebanon to address the demands of protesters, refrain from using violence against them, and work to curb corruption, it said.

Protesters gathered in Riad al-Solh Square in Beirut on Tuesday as nationwide demonstrations in Lebanon continued for the sixth day.

Reforms announced by Lebanon’s government are expected to get a “very positive” reaction from foreign donors and send a clear message that the country is handling its budget deficit, senior government adviser Nadim Munla said earlier on Tuesday.

Last Update: Tuesday, 22 October 2019 KSA 17:20 - GMT 14:20