Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that talks with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan had yielded what he called momentous results for Syria, but did not say what they were.

Putin, speaking at a news conference in southern Russia with Erdogan, said the two countries’ foreign ministers would disclose what had been agreed between the two men later.

Putin was speaking after the commander of Kurdish forces in northeast Syria told the United States he had met all obligations set out in a US-brokered truce.

Following the brief press conference for the two leaders, their foreign ministers held another press conference where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that both Putin and Erdogan have agreed that Russia would implement the 1998 Adana security agreement between Damascus and Ankara, in a modern context.

Lavrov said that all Kurdish fighters and their weapons will be withdrawn from Manbij and Tal Rifat, and that both Russian and Turkish troops will conduct joint patrols in northern Syria within 10 km of the border, and will jointly monitor the situation to ensure the agreement is upheld.

He said that the Kurds have got 150 hours to withdraw.

Last Update: Tuesday, 22 October 2019 KSA 20:33 - GMT 17:33