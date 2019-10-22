The UN says that nearly two weeks after Turkey launched its offensive in northeast Syria more than 176,000 people have been displaced, including nearly 80,000 children, and “critical infrastructure has been damaged.”



UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Tuesday that power lines have been damaged, reportedly affecting at least four medical facilities.



He said the Alouk water station, which serves over 400,000 people in al-Hassakah city and surrounding displacement camps, has received temporary repairs and generators are now being used to supply safe water for the population in the area.



Dujarric told reporters at the UN headquarters in New York that Imran Riza, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Syria, said after visiting the northeast that he was grateful UN appeals for humanitarian access were successful and water was restored, “averting more serious humanitarian problems.”

