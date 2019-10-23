The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the United States had betrayed and abandoned the Syrian Kurds and advised the Kurds to withdraw from the Syrian border as per a deal between Moscow and Ankara or be mauled by the Turkish army.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the comments to Russian news agencies. He complained that it appeared that the United States was encouraging the Kurds to stay close to the Syrian border and fight the Turkish army.

Meanwhile, the head of Russia’s defense sales agency said that Russia and Turkey are in talks about extra deliveries of Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems to Ankara, the Interfax news agency reported.

Last Update: Wednesday, 23 October 2019 KSA 10:00 - GMT 07:00