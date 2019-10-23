The Lebanese army began a wide-scale operation on Wednesday to open roads blocked by a number of demonstrators in different cities as protesters refused to leave on the seventh day of nationwide protests.

An Al Arabiya correspondent reported that the army tried to forcibly open some of the main roads, which led to some confrontations with protesters, especially in the areas of Keserwan, and Sidon.

Reports suggest the army was forcibly removing protesters from the highway in Nahr al-Kelb, one of the main roads going into Beirut from the north. Traffic data showed that many roads in and around Beirut remained closed.

Lebanese army soldiers remove protestors blocking the main road between the southern city of Sidon and the capital Beirut, on October 23, 2019. (AFP)

The night before, the chief of Lebanon's National News Agency, Laure Sleiman, was fired from her post. The NNA had been covering the protests.

Maronite Patriach supports protests

Lebanon’s Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai said on Wednesday that reform measures enacted to calm nationwide protests were a good “first step” but that a new cabinet was required to implement them.

In a televised speech Rai said he supported the protests and urged them to remain peaceful.

“The list of reforms is a positive first step but it requires amending the ministers and renewing the administrative team,” Lebanese broadcaster LBC quoted Rai as saying.

