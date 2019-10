More than 100 prisoners of ISIS extremist group have escaped in Syria in the chaos since Turkey’s incursion, a senior US official said on Wednesday.

“We would say the number is now over 100. We do not know where they are,” James Jeffrey, the State Department pointman on Syria, told the House Foreign Affairs Committee when asked about the detainees.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump hailed a deal struck between Russia and Turkey to remove Kurdish-led fighters from the Syria-Turkey border, calling the agreement a “big success.”

“Big success on the Turkey/Syria Border. Safe Zone created! Ceasefire has held and combat missions have ended,” the president tweeted. “Kurds are safe and have worked very nicely with us. Captured ISIS prisoners secured.”

Last Update: Wednesday, 23 October 2019