US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi on Wednesday that the United States respects Iraq’s sovereignty and that US forces enter and leave Iraq with Baghdad’s permission, Abdul Mahdi’s office said.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?