US President Donald Trump on Wednesday hailed a deal struck between Russia and Turkey to remove Kurdish-led fighters from the Syria-Turkey border, calling the agreement a “big success.”

“Big success on the Turkey/Syria Border. Safe Zone created! Ceasefire has held and combat missions have ended,” the president tweeted. “Kurds are safe and have worked very nicely with us. Captured ISIS prisoners secured.”

Under the deal struck Tuesday in Sochi, Russian military police and Syrian border guards will “facilitate the removal” of Kurdish-led fighters from within 18 miles (30 kilometers) of the border, creating a “safe zone” inside Syria about 20 miles deep.

Trump, said he would make a statement on the conflict in Syria at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT) at the White House.

Last Update: Wednesday, 23 October 2019 KSA 16:07 - GMT 13:07