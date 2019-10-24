Dozens of Iraqi protesters shouting slogans against the head of Iran’s Quds Force have been making their way toward Baghdad's iconic Tahrir Square, Al Arabiya’s correspondent reported.
It is expected that Friday will witness demonstrations in a number of Iraqi cities against the economic conditions being faced by citizens in the country.
