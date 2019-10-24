Dozens of Iraqi protesters shouting slogans against the head of Iran’s Quds Force have been making their way toward Baghdad's iconic Tahrir Square, Al Arabiya’s correspondent reported.



It is expected that Friday will witness demonstrations in a number of Iraqi cities against the economic conditions being faced by citizens in the country.

The official spokesman of Iraq’s Ministry of Interior said in a statement that security forces would be placed on high alert ahead of planned protesters to provide the “means for citizens’ movement and the protection of public property.”

Late on Thursday, the governor of the Diyala province in Iraq said an overnight curfew would be imposed due to security situations, according to the Iraqi News Agency.

Iraq witnessed widespread protests earlier this month with civilian deaths being blamed on excessive force, according to the government's report into the protests released on Tuesday.

Last Update: Thursday, 24 October 2019 KSA 21:56 - GMT 18:56