Israeli security forces arrested 13 Palestinians in the West Bank on Wednesday night, according to a tweet by Israel's army spokesman Avichay Adraee.

In the post, Adraee reported that Israeli forces seized four pistols and a Carlo weapon during a search for illegal weapons in Palestinian villages in the Nablus area.

Adraee alleged that the Palestinians were involved in “terrorist” activities.

Last Update: Thursday, 24 October 2019 KSA 10:15 - GMT 07:15