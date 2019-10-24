The top commander of Syria’s Kurdish force on Thursday welcomed a German proposal for an international force to establish a security zone in the north of the country.
“We demand and agree to this,” Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces – the moribund autonomous Kurdish region’s de facto army – told reporters.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?