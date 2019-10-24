Lebanon is set for an eighth day of demonstrations as President Michel Aoun is due to address the nation later on Thursday.

Protests which began a week ago have sustained momentum throughout the week, with demonstrators refusing to clear roadblocks across the country. Major protests are set for Beirut, Tripoli, and other major cities and towns.

President Aoun has been relatively quiet throughout the week but is set to deliver a major address at 12:00 p.m. Lebanon time (13:00 p.m. Dubai time). Along with all other major political parties, Aoun's Future Patriotic Movement (FPM) has been targeted by the protesters, many of whom have demanded the resignation of the entire government.

Aoun's son-in-law Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil has been a particular target of protesters' chants.

After Aoun, Walid Joumblatt, the leader of the Progressive Socialist Party and a former ally of Prime Minister Saad Hariri, is set to speak. Joumblatt has previously said the country needs a new, non-sectarian law, but thta he is against the resignation of the government.

The only cabinet ministers that have resigned so far are four from the Lebanese Forces party.

Speaker of Parliament and head of the Shia Amal party Nabih Berri appeared to criticize the protests, saying Lebanon cannot withstand its current state of “suspension,” Lebanese Hezbollah’s al-Manar TV reported. There have been fears that Amal and Hezbollah supporters may try and attack protesters after a showdown with the Lebanese army on Monday.

Corruption charges, closed banks

Corruption and a worsening economic have been key causes of the protests.

Last night, Lebanese banks announced they would again remain closed on Thursday. Hariri managed to pass a reform package including a tax on banks on Monday, but protesters have largely ignored it.

The ratings agency Moody's said the reforms are “credit negative” for Lebanon's banking sector, amid an already struggling economy.

Lebanese prosecutors announced they were bringing corruption charges against former Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Wednesday. Mikati denies accusations he receiving illicit gains from subsidized housing loans, and said that the allegations were motivated by his support for protesters and criticism of President Aoun's government.

A US White House official said the Lebanese people are “rightfully angered” and that Washington supports their call for economic reform.

Last Update: Thursday, 24 October 2019 KSA 06:56 - GMT 03:56