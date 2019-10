Pro-Turkish forces have clashed with Kurdish-led forces in Aleppo province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Thursday.

Violent clashes between gunmen broke out west of the city of al-Bab in the northeast of Aleppo province, reported the war monitor.

Turkish forces shelled the positions of Kurdish-led forces, with no casualties yet reported.

Last Update: Thursday, 24 October 2019 KSA 10:31 - GMT 07:31