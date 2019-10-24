Five Turkish military personnel were wounded around the Syrian border town of Ras al Ain in an attack carried out by the Kurdish YPG militia, the Turkish defense ministry said on Thursday, after the militia accused Ankara of attacking the area.
The attack was conducted using drones, mortars and light weapons, the ministry said in a statement, adding that Turkish forces had retaliated the attacks in self-defense.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?