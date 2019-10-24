The Lebanese people have “expressed their legitimate anger” and reforms must be implemented in the country, said the British Embassy in Lebanon on Thursday.

“A week after the protests began, the Lebanese people expressed their legitimate anger, which must be met. This is an important moment for Lebanon: urgent reforms must be implemented urgently,” tweeted @ukinlebanon, the official account for the British Embassy in Lebanon.

Anti-government protests entered their second week on Thursday as protesters continued to block highways while banks and schools remained closed. The government under Prime Minister Saad Hariri passed reforms on Monday, but they have been largely ignored by protesters.

“The UK will continue to support Lebanon’s fundamental pillars of security, stability, sovereignty and prosperity, including a stronger and more equitable economy, quality education opportunities for all, improved services and enhanced security,” added the Embassy.

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun is due to speak later today in his first address since the outbreak of the protests.

Last Update: Thursday, 24 October 2019 KSA 11:37 - GMT 08:37