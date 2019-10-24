Lebanese people are “rightfully angered” with their government over its refusal to tackle corruption and the protests reflect their call for action, a senior US State Department official said on Wednesday, adding that Washington supports their right to demonstrate peacefully.

Lebanon has been swept by unprecedented protests which have paralyzed the country for a week, against politicians blamed for corruption and waste in a state mired in debt and economic crisis.

Early on Wednesday, the Lebanese army began a wide-scale operation to open roads blocked by a number of demonstrators in different cities as protesters refused to leave on the seventh day of nationwide protests.

An Al Arabiya correspondent reported that the army tried to forcibly open some of the main roads, which led to some confrontations with protesters, especially in the areas of Keserwan, and Sidon.

Last Update: Thursday, 24 October 2019 KSA 23:44 - GMT 20:44