Hezbollah supporters are reported to have clashed with protesters in Beirut on Friday, according to Al Arabiya's correspondent.

Riot police have come in to separate the two groups, Al Arabiya reported, as the army reiterated its pledge to protect demonstrators.

On Thursday night there were clashes as protesters were attacked in Nabatieh in southern Lebanon.

Last Update: Friday, 25 October 2019 KSA 15:02 - GMT 12:02