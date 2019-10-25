Iran’s today is stronger than its “enemies,” who have power but are unable to use it, claimed the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami on Friday, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.

“Being powerful is not just about having power, but also to be able to exercise your power,” said Salami, addressing a group of IRGC commanders in south-west Iran.

“Our enemies have power, but are incapable of using it,” he added, adding that Iran is more powerful than its opponents for that reason.

Salami had previously claimed that Iran is capable of attacking its enemies anywhere, and that Israel’s destruction is now an “achievable goal.”

Iran is accused of pursuing aggressive policies in the region, including attacking Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities, threatening shipping in the Arabian Gulf, and continuing to support proxy organizations in Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen.

Tensions in the region have been heightened after the September 14 attacks on Saudi Aramco oil facilities, which Iran is widely accused of carrying out.



Last Update: Friday, 25 October 2019 KSA 14:39 - GMT 11:39