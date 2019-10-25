Lebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt said on Friday that Lebanese Hezbollah considers the situation in the country to be an American-Israeli conspiracy.

Hezbollah supporters are reported to have clashed with protesters in Beirut on Friday, according to Al Arabiya’s correspondent.

Minor scuffles between protesters and Hezbollah supporters in Riad Al Solh square in Beirut were reported Thursday night.

There are fears of Hezbollah and Amal supporters disrupting the protests, after men on motorbikes tried to get through to demonstrators on Monday night. Protesters have also been attacked in Nabatieh and Sour in the south of the country.

Jumblatt said on Thursday in a tweet that the best solution out of mass protests triggered by an economic crisis is to speed up a government reshuffle as proposed by Lebanese President Michel Aoun.



Last Update: Friday, 25 October 2019 KSA 16:08 - GMT 13:08