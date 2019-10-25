Iraq’s Shia Muslim spiritual leader, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, urged both protesters and security forces on Friday to exercise “restraint” to keep renewed demonstrations from degenerating into “chaos.”

Al-Sistani’s weekly sermon was delivered by his representatives shortly after two demonstrators died in renewed protests in Baghdad on Friday.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi said in Thursday's address that a government collapse would drag Iraq into further turmoil.

“The resignation of the government today without a constitutional alternative, will lead the country into chaos,” he said.

Last Update: Friday, 25 October 2019 KSA 13:15 - GMT 10:15