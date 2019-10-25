US authorities must extradite the commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to Turkey when he enters the US, Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul said Friday after Ankara slammed Washington for treating him as a “legitimate political figure.”

US senators urged the State Department on Wednesday to quickly provide a visa to Gen. Mazloum Kobani so he can visit the US to discuss Syria. Ankara says he is a terrorist linked to Kurdish militants waging an insurgency in Turkey.

Speaking to reporters, Gul said Turkey will demand that US authorities detain Mazloum as soon as he enters the United States. He said the foreign ministry had conveyed the extradition request to the US.

Friday, 25 October 2019