The offices of at least two Iran-backed militias as well as a government building were torched on Saturday in Diwaniyah province south of Baghdad in Iraq.

The interior ministry and the military said some people have exploited the on-going protests and turned violent, attacking government offices and political party offices.

The interior ministry also added that some of its members were killed as they engaged with violent protesters, but it didn’t give a number.

The military warned that it will take necessary measures in accordance with the law to deal with those it called saboteurs.

Since the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, Iran has close ties with the Iraqi government and backs many of the country’s powerful militias.

On Friday, Iraq’s Shia Muslim spiritual leader, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, urged both protesters and security forces to exercise “restraint” to keep renewed demonstrations from degenerating into “chaos.”

Last Update: Saturday, 26 October 2019 KSA 18:10 - GMT 15:10