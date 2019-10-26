Injuries have been reported during the Lebanese army’s attempt to open a main road in northern Lebanon connecting Tripoli with Akkar province, reported Al Arabiya's correspondent on Saturday.

The Lebanese army fired gunshots into the air during a protest blocking a road near the city of Tripoli on Saturday, a witness and Lebanese broadcaster al-Jadeed said, citing its own correspondent. After the incident army reinforcements arrived in Beddawi, in between Tripoli and Akkar, on Saturday night, according to Al Arabiya's correspondent.



The Lebanese Red Cross said on Twitter that three people were injured there and vehicles were being sent to the scene. A witness said protesters were blocking a main road running north from the northern city of Tripoli to the Akkar area.

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s Future Movement warned on Saturday of pushing the peaceful protesters into a confrontation with the army and security forces.

The reports came on the tenth day of protests, as the Lebanese army and riot police tried to remove roadblocks around the country.

The night before, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah made a speech criticizing protesters and voicing his support for the government.

- With Reuters.

Last Update: Saturday, 26 October 2019 KSA 18:39 - GMT 15:39