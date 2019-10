Six more protesters have been killed and dozens of others wounded in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriya, reported police and medical sources.

The deaths come as protests against the government continue across the country.

Earlier, Iraqi security forces fired tear gas to force protesters away from Baghdad's Green Zone Saturday ahead of a planned parliament session, AFP correspondents said, a day after 42 demonstrators were killed.

In the capital and across the south, protesters died Friday from live rounds, wounds sustained from tear gas canisters and in fires set to government and paramilitary offices.

- With AFP.

Last Update: Saturday, 26 October 2019 KSA 17:50 - GMT 14:50