Washington has started to send reinforcements to oil-rich eastern Syria, a US defense official said on Saturday, as a military convoy flying American flags crossed into the war-torn country from Iraq.

The official told AFP that Washington has begun reinforcing positions in Deir Ezzor province with extra military assets in coordination with Kurdish fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The aim was to prevent ISIS fighters and other actors from gaining access to oil fields in an area of Syria that was once under extremist control, he said, declining to elaborate.

His comments came as a convoy of around 13 military vehicles crossed into Syria from Iraq, heading to Hassakeh province, an AFP correspondent said.

It passed regime checkpoints and drove through the city of Qamishli, de facto capital of Washington’s Kurdish allies, the correspondent said.

Some 200 US troops are already stationed in Deir Ezzor but President Donald Trump this month ordered an American pullout from Syria’s northern border, paving the way for a long-feared Turkish invasion.

Trump last week said a “small number” of US troops would stay to secure the oil, changing the rationale for his country’s involvement in the war.

Russia responded on Saturday by accusing the United States of “international banditry.”

“What Washington is currently doing - seizing and placing under control the oil fields of eastern Syria - is simply international banditry,” Russia’s defense ministry said.

Last Update: Saturday, 26 October 2019 KSA 22:56 - GMT 19:56