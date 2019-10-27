The ISIS terrorist group’s spokesman was killed on Sunday in northern Syria, a top Kurdish official said, hours after the extremists’ leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was announced dead.

The official with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces - who asked not to be named because he is not authorised to speak on the issue - said ISIS spokesman Abu Hassan al-Muhajir had been killed, after SDF chief Mazloum Abdi said he had been “targeted” in a fresh raid.

“Al-Muhajir, the right-hand of al-Baghdadi and the spokesman for ISIS, was targeted in the village of Ain al-Baydah near Jarablus, in a coordinated operation between SDF intelligence and the US army,” Abdi said on Twitter.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump said in a televised address that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed.

“Last night, the United States brought the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead,” said Trump.

Trump gave a detailed description of the US raid on al-Baghdadi’s compound, which he said he watched live last night. Al-Baghdadi died by detonating a suicide vest, having run into a “dead-end tunnel” being pursued by US troops.

Last Update: Sunday, 27 October 2019 KSA 22:49 - GMT 19:49