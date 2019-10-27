Sanctions on Iran have not had any effect on the supply of medicine and medical equipment in the country, said an Iranian MP on Sunday, reported the semi-official Mehr news agency.

“There is enough medicine in the country and the people should not worry about it,” said Abolfazl Soroush, who is a member of the healthcare committee in the Iranian parliament.

US President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear pact between Iran and world powers last year and reimposed sanctions on Iran as part of a “maximum pressure” policy to try to force Tehran to stop its destabilizing policies in the region.

Despite sanctions, Iran “has no problems in providing medicine and medical equipment,” Soroush told Mehr.

“The relevant authorities have made the necessary efforts to reach self-sufficiency in the field of medicine,” he added.

“A large amount of the medicine needed in the country is produced domestically,” said Soroush, adding: “Iran has consulted with allies and neighbouring countries for the remainder of the needed medicine and on this basis, we have no problems in providing medicine under sanctions.”

Last Update: Sunday, 27 October 2019 KSA 15:20 - GMT 12:20