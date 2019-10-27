Turkey’s army says an attack by Kurdish-led forces in northeast Syria has killed one of its personnel and wounded five others, bringing Turkey’s military death toll to 11 since the launch of its operation.

In a tweet Sunday, the military said the attack occurred near the border town of Ras al-Ain where its forces were conducting reconnaissance. The area falls within a 30 kilometers (19 miles) deep border zone Kurdish forces are withdrawing from, under a US-backed cease-fire.

Despite that ceasefire and a second brokered by Russia, occasional skirmishes have continued. The Turkish military said its forces responded “within the framework of self-defense” to the rockets, mortars and heavy machine gun attack.

A 150-hour truce brokered by Russia, allowing Syrian Kurdish forces to complete their withdrawal, runs out Tuesday evening.



Last Update: Sunday, 27 October 2019 KSA 12:20 - GMT 09:20