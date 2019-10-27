The US special operations raid into northwest Syria against ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was staged from an airbase in western Iraq, a US official told Reuters on Sunday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, stressed the important role of Iraq in the mission.

“Iraqi intelligence and security officials contributed to the successful outcome of the operation,” the official said.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump said in a televised address that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed.

“Last night, the United States brought the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead,” said Trump.

Trump gave a detailed description of the US raid on al-Baghdadi’s compound, which he said he watched live last night. Al-Baghdadi died by detonating a suicide vest, having run into a “dead-end tunnel” being pursued by US troops.

Last Update: Sunday, 27 October 2019 KSA 18:40 - GMT 15:40