The body of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was disposed of at sea by the US military after he killed himself during the weekend raid on his Syrian hideout, Pentagon sources told AFP Monday.

No details were given on where or when the body was disposed of, but it paralleled the 2011 sea burial of al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden after he was killed in a US special forces raid.

“The disposal of his remains has been done, is complete and was handled appropriately,” said General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Milley said earlier on Monday that the US detained two men during the raid on ISIS leader al-Baghdadi in northwestern Syria.

“There were two adult males taken...alive. They are in our custody and they are in a secure facility,” Milley said in a press conference at the Pentagon.

He also said that the US was not prepared to release photos or videos related to the raid on al-Baghdadi that resulted in his death, as the materials were in the process of being declassified.

Last Update: Tuesday, 29 October 2019 KSA 23:06 - GMT 20:06