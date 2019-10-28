Iraq’s parliament voted on Monday to revoke the privileges for the three political heads and several senior politicians as it sat to discuss protesters’ demands.

Parliament voted to revoke privileges for the three heads of state - the president, the prime minister, and the speaker of parliament - as well as senior officials after discussing protesters’ demands in a session.

It also approved a measure to form a committee to amend the constitution.

More than a hundred people have been killed by security forces since protests began earlier this month. Protesters have demanded the fall of the government led by Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi.

- Developing.

Last Update: Monday, 28 October 2019 KSA 15:46 - GMT 12:46