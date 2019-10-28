Over 500 US soldiers, as well as military and logistical equipment arrived at bases they had withdrawn from in northern Syria on Monday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

The observatory stated that one of the bases is located on the M4 highway between Tal Tamr and Tal Baidar, which is part of an area linking the Iraqi border, Qamishli and Aleppo.

It added that US aircraft have been landing in the city of Srin’s airport for the past five days, as well as the offloading of cargo from the planes. They also stated that there were US logistical and military equipment, and vehicles in the planes.

The observatory also noted the entry of two US convoys into Syrian land on Sunday night, that included over 85 vehicles and trucks carrying military equipment.

The US had announced that it was withdrawing its armed forces from Syria, and that it will not be involved or support a planned Turkish operation in northern Syria.

US forces “having defeated the ISIS territorial ‘Caliphate’ will no longer be in the immediate area,” the press secretary had said in a statement.

US President Donald Trump had defended his administration’s decision to withdraw US troops from northern Syria, saying it was too costly to keep supporting US-allied Kurdish-led forces in the region fighting ISIS.

