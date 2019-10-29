Electricity has been cut off in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square and security forces have fired tear gas to disperse tens of thousands of Iraqis who gathered on Tuesday for a fifth day of protests, Al Arabiya’s correspondent reported.

The protesters gathered in central Baghdad spurred on by reports of security forces shooting dead protesters in Karbala overnight and the prime minister’s refusal to call early elections.



It was the largest gathering in the capital since a second wave of demonstrations against Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi’s government and the ruling elite resumed on Friday.



Security forces stationed on the nearby Jumhuriya bridge lobbed tear gas at protesters who tried to break through to the heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions.



(With Reuters)

Last Update: Tuesday, 29 October 2019 KSA 18:54 - GMT 15:54