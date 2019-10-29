Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri is moving towards resigning, which he may announce on Tuesday or Wednesday, an official source told Reuters, as protests grip the country for a second week.
Supporters of the Lebanese Shia groups Hezbollah and Amal fought with protesters at a roadblock in Beirut on Tuesday, pulling down their tents and leading police to step in, Reuters witnesses said.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?