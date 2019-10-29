Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri is moving towards resigning, which he may announce on Tuesday or Wednesday, an official source told Reuters, as protests grip the country for a second week.



Supporters of the Lebanese Shia groups Hezbollah and Amal fought with protesters at a roadblock in Beirut on Tuesday, pulling down their tents and leading police to step in, Reuters witnesses said.



-Developing

Last Update: Tuesday, 29 October 2019 KSA 14:07 - GMT 11:07