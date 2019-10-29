Former Lebanese Justice Minister Ashraf Rifi commended Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri after resigning from his position as head of government, while adding that Hezbollah has lost a government that “was dedicated to guardianship and corruption.”

“Hariri has won himself and his people and Hezbollah has lost a government dedicated to guardianship and corruption which it tried to maintain through violence and black shirts,” Rifi said in a tweet on Tuesday after Hariri resigned on live television.

Rifi was referencing an incident earlier in the day when men in black shirts reported to be supporters of Hezbollah and Amal attacked and burned tents of protesters gathered in downtown Beirut.

He added in a series of tweets that he stands behind the uprising of the Lebanese people in their “difficult struggle.”

“This settlement has fallen and this term has plunged Lebanon into disaster,” Rifi said in a tweet pointing to the current government of President Michel Aoun.

