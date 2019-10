A mortar shell landed close to the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad close to the US Embassy, according to Al Arabiya sources.

According to the sources, at least one security officer was killed in the incident on the Green Zone on Wednesday.

The Green Zone houses government buildings and foreign missions. Baghdad is in the throes of mass anti-government protests.



Last Update: Thursday, 31 October 2019 KSA 23:08 - GMT 20:08