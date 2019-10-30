Lebanon needs a government that can “urgently deliver vital reforms necessary to create a better country for all,” the British Embassy in Lebanon said on Wednesday, following Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri's announcement of his resignation from government on Tuesday.

“Violence or intimidation of peaceful protests from any group only undermines Lebanon’s unity and stability,” the embassy said on its official Twitter page.

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced on Tuesday his resignation from government, weeks after an unprecedented wave of protests began in Lebanon.

“My resignation comes in response to the demands of [the people in the] streets of Lebanon,” Hariri said in a televised speech, adding he will be going to Baabda presidential palace, the official residence of the President of Lebanon, to submit his resignation to Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

His resignation comes as protests have swept Lebanon for nearly two weeks, demanding the government resigns amid growing anger at political leaders accused of corruption.

“Positions come and go, but the dignity and safety of the country is more important,” Hariri said.

